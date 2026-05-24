India News | Keralam Govt Transfers Several IAS Officers, District Collectors in Administrative Reshuffle

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Keralam government on Saturday issued a major reshuffle in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre, transferring and posting several senior officers across departments, including district collectors and departmental heads.

According to an order by the Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, dated May 23, an ex-cadre post of Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Department was created for a period of one year in the Selection Grade of IAS.

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"The post of Commissioner, Goods and Services Tax Department is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the cadre post of Special Secretary to Government in the Selection Grade of IAS under Rule 12 of IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016," the order stated.

According to the order, Patil Ajit Bhagwatrao, Commissioner of the Kerala State Goods and Services Tax Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Finance (Resources) Department.

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PB Nooh, who was serving as Special Secretary in the Transport Department, has been appointed Commissioner of the Goods and Services Tax Department against the newly created ex-cadre post.

The government also transferred several district collectors. Inbasekar K, District Collector of Alappuzha, has been placed at the disposal of the Water Resources Department for appointment as Managing Director of the Kerala Water Authority. He will also hold an additional charge as Joint Project Director of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA).

Devidas N, District Collector of Kollam, has been appointed Director of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration and will additionally serve as Managing Director of Impact Kerala Limited.

Among other key changes, Arun K Vijayan has been posted as Director of Industries, while Snehil Kumar Singh has been appointed Director of Collegiate Education with additional charge as Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

The order also transferred several district collectors, including postings of Madhavikutty M to Kozhikode, Anie Jula Thomas to Kollam, Sudhir K to Palakkad and Vishnuraj P to Kannur.

"The officers who have been posted as District Collectors shall take charge in the respective Districts without availing joining time on 25.05.2026 itself," the order added. (ANI)

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