India News | Keralam Health Department Issues Alert over Shigella Cases, Urges Public to Follow Preventive Measures

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Keralam Health Department has issued a public health advisory following the reporting of Shigella infection cases in the state and has directed authorities to intensify preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister, the department has asked the public to exercise utmost caution and cooperate with ongoing efforts aimed at preventing further transmission of infection.

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The Health Minister stated that preventive activities should be strengthened on a war footing by the health department in coordination with local self-government institutions. The government has already initiated urgent interventions to ensure the quality of drinking water sources and enhance sanitation measures across affected and vulnerable areas.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that primarily spreads through contaminated food and water. Health officials said the disease can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. The department has expressed concern over the vulnerability of children to the infection and has called for increased vigilance among parents and caregivers.

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The minister urged people experiencing symptoms associated with the disease to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility without delay. Hospitals across the state have also been directed to ensure adequate facilities and preparedness to manage suspected and confirmed cases.

As part of the preventive strategy, the health department has advised the public to consume only boiled and cooled drinking water, maintain proper food hygiene, and wash hands frequently with soap, especially before meals and after using the toilet.

The government reiterated its commitment to containing the spread of the infection and said all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen surveillance and public health response mechanisms.

The minister appealed to citizens to extend full cooperation to the initiatives being undertaken by the Health Department and local bodies. Stressing the importance of community participation, the minister said public awareness, personal hygiene and collective efforts would play a crucial role in preventing the spread of the disease.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged residents to remain vigilant while adhering to health advisories issued by the government. (ANI)

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