India News | Keralam: KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell Releases New Souvenir in Kannur

Kannur (Keralam) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Budget Tourism Cell has released a souvenir as part of its tourism initiatives.

The souvenir was unveiled by Kannur District Budget Tourism Cell Coordinator KR Thanseer, who handed over the first copy to TV Murali Krishnan, Deputy Tahsildar of Kannur Taluk and a regular participant in KSRTC budget tourism trips.

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The programme was led by Budget Tourism Cell Kannur Unit Coordinator Rajeesh and organisers of the Kannur Budget Tourism Travellers' Collective, Jayaprakash and Janeesh. The souvenir was released during a trip to Palakkayam Thattu, a popular tourist destination. Conductor Rajesh led the journey.

Earlier on May 24, the KSRTC Minnal bus met with an accident at Palarivattom in Ernakulam, officials said.

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The accident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, around 4 AM, when the Kanyakumari Palakkad service bus reportedly lost control and skidded into a roadside drain, according to officials.

A major mishap was averted narrowly, and no serious injuries were reported among the passengers, the police informed.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

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