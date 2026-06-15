India News | Keralam: KSRTC Driver Welcomes Priyadarshini Scheme, Calls Free Travel Initiative Beneficial for Women

Ernakulam (Keralam) [India], June 15 (ANI): A KSRTC bus driver on Monday welcomed the Priyadarshini Scheme, describing it as a significant initiative aimed at supporting women and transgender persons through free travel facilities on state-run buses.

The Priyadarshini Scheme seeks to improve mobility and accessibility for women and transgender persons across the state by enabling free travel on ordinary Keralan State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses. The initiative is expected to benefit a large number of daily commuters by reducing transportation expenses and promoting greater access to education, employment and other opportunities.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of June 15, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking about the initiative, KSRTC bus driver Sheela expressed happiness over being part of the programme, calling it a memorable moment in her career.

"I am very happy. I joined the service in 2013, and I have never been part of such a major event before. Providing free travel for women is a good initiative, and I believe it will be beneficial to them," Sheela said.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 37th Instalment Released by Mohan Yadav; Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday (June 15) flagged off a bus under the 'Priyadarshini Scheme', a flagship initiative of the state government aimed at providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons on Keralam State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary services. The scheme was formally launched at a function attended by government officials, KSRTC personnel and members of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the inaugural bus service, marking the commencement of the scheme across Keralam. The state government has described the initiative as a major welfare measure aimed at strengthening social inclusion and enhancing the economic empowerment of beneficiaries. The scheme came into effect from June 15 and applies to ordinary KSRTC services operating across the state.

Meanwhile, the state currently operates a fleet of 3,125 ordinary buses, all of which will fall under the purview of this scheme. The government also confirmed that the benefit will extend to rural transit networks.

This comes after CM VD Satheesan led the newly formed government's first Cabinet meeting, ending a ten-year hiatus. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on May 18. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister.

Earlier on June 12, addressing the press conference, Keralam Transport Minister CP John said that the scheme will cover all women, with no special cards or certificates required, and will apply to ordinary buses operated by the KSRTC.

"The government has taken a historic decision to provide free bus travel for women. No special cards or certificates will be required, and all women will be eligible for free travel. KSRTC currently has 3,125 ordinary buses," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)