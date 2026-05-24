India News | Keralam: KSRTC Minnal Bus Overturns at Palarivattom in Ernakulam, None Hurt

Kochi (Keralam) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Minnal bus met with an accident at Palarivattom in Ernakulam, officials said on Sunday.

The accident occured in the wee hours of Sunday around 4 AM.

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The accident occured when the Kanyakumari Palakkad service bus reportedly lost control and skidded into a roadside drain, according to officials.

A major mishap was averted narrowly, and no serious injuries were reported among the passengers, the police informed.

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Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)