India News | Keralam Launches Self-enumeration for Census 2027 Phase I; Governor Arlekar Completes Process

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 16 (ANI): Keralam has launched the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 Phase I on Tuesday.

Setting an example for citizens, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar completed his self-enumeration as part of the initiative. The initiative marks the beginning of public participation in the Census 2027 exercise through self-enumeration.

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The process of self-enumeration has been conducted and is planned in several other states as well, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal, on different timelines.

North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh, on June 1, launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Governor Kavinder Gupta registering himself on the official portal and urging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise that will help shape future development policies and welfare programmes.

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The launch assumes added significance as the state's snow-bound and tribal regions will be among the first areas in the country to be covered during the second phase of Census 2027. Population enumeration in these remote areas is scheduled from September 11 to September 30, several months ahead of the national schedule of February 9 to February 28, 2027.

The first phase of the Census in Delhi, which involved self-enumeration, was conducted smoothly, while the second phase, was scheduled from May 16 to June 14.

The Chief Minister will complete the first self-enumeration exercise in West Bengal, said Director, Directorate of Census Operations, West Bengal, Rashmi Kamal, in the conference of the Principal Census Officers, inaugurated by Chief Minister, West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, at Nabanna Sabhaghar, symbolically launching the citizen participation component of the Census.

The self-enumeration process will be conducted in two phases: Phase I (Self-Enumeration): August 1 to August 14, 2026; Phase II (House Listing Operations): August 16 to September 14, 2026. The Census operations will continue thereafter, culminating in the reference date of March 1, 2027. (ANI)

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