India News | Keralam: LoP Pinarayi Vijayan Calls for Urgent Measures to Prevent Spread of Shigellosis

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) (India), June 9 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Keralam Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday called for war-footing measures to prevent the spread of Shigellosis in the state.

He said "Extreme vigilance is required as cases are being reported from various districts. The Health Department and local self-government institutions should jointly implement comprehensive preventive measures. The government must urgently ensure the quality of drinking water sources and intensify sanitation activities," adding that the public should extend full cooperation to the Health Department's efforts.

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Vijayan said both government agencies and the public should take precautionary measures, considering the possibility of further spread. He noted that the Shigella bacteria are primarily transmitted through contaminated water and food. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain and vomiting. As children are particularly vulnerable to the infection, special attention is required.

He urged people experiencing symptoms to seek medical assistance from the nearest health centre without delay.

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The Opposition leader further said that "Health Department and the government should strengthen preventive measures to contain the outbreak and ensure adequate facilities in hospitals. He added that the spread of the disease can be effectively controlled through preventive precautions and scientific treatment."

Two students from a school in Kerala's Wayanad district have tested positive for Shigellosis, a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection caused by the Shigella genus, health officials said.

The confirmed cases involve a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

The Health authorities said that 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Out of them, 21 are undergoing treatment at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are being treated at private hospitals.

According to health authorities, a total of 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Of these, 21 are undergoing treatment at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals.

Officials said none of the patients is currently in serious condition.

A total of 21 samples were sent for laboratory testing. So far, two samples have returned positive results, while the results of the remaining 19 samples are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)