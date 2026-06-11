India News | Keralam Minister Basheer Chairs Review Meeting on Monsoon Preparedness in Malappuram

Malappuram (Keralam) [India], June 11 (ANI): A review meeting on monsoon preparedness activities was held at the Collectorate Conference Hall under the chairmanship of P K Basheer.

The meeting assessed the preparedness of various departments to tackle possible emergencies and hardships during the monsoon season. The Minister directed officials to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and take all necessary measures to ensure public safety.

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The condition of roads, bridges and drainage systems, as well as preventive measures in vulnerable areas, were discussed during the meeting. The Minister emphasised that all departments should remain vigilant and work efficiently to minimise inconvenience to the public during the rainy season.

Officials from the district administration, various government departments and representatives of local self-government institutions attended the meeting.

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Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially announced the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Keralam, marking the commencement of the four-month rainfall season, offering respite from a gruelling heatwave.

While the normal date for the monsoon's arrival is June 1, this year the onset was recorded on June 4, a delay of three days.

The monsoon has successfully covered the entire Lakshadweep islands, Keralam, and Mahe. It has also advanced into the remaining parts of the Southwest and Southeast Arabian Sea.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, the Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Westcentral, Eastcentral and Northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeastern states during the next two to three days.

The IMD stated that India is expected to see 90% of the long-period average (LPA) this year. (ANI)

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