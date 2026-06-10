India News | Keralam Minister Chennithala Lauds 'Operation Toofan' to Combat Drug Menace

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday congratulated the education minister on the launch of "Operation Toofan" and called for the creation of "Toofan Warriors" to combat the growing menace of drug abuse among youth.

His remarks came in the context of Operation Toofan, a statewide campaign aimed at dismantling drug networks and curbing the spread of narcotics in the state.

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Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the initiative would help create greater awareness among students through the involvement of the Education Department.

"With the help of the Education Department, we are reaching out to schools and educating students. There should be 'Toofan Warriors' to fight against the menace of drugs. That is why the Education Department has started this programme. I congratulate the Education Minister for introducing this initiative, as it will help develop a new culture of awareness and resistance against drug abuse," he said.

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Earlier on June 2, Chennithala, in a post on X, said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots."Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024.

The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered. Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. (ANI)

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