India News | Keralam Nipah Patients Stable; Shigella Cases Under Control: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam), [India], June 13 (ANI): Keralam Health Minister K. Muraleedharan on Saturday said that the condition of the Nipah virus patient in the state remains unchanged, while all test reports of the patient's contacts have returned negative, providing relief to health authorities monitoring the situation closely.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said the patient's health status continues to remain stable at the same level as previously reported.

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"The patient's condition is as before. All tests are negative," Muraleedharan said, referring to the test results of individuals who had come into contact with the infected patient. He added that the samples were examined at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

Addressing concerns regarding reported cases of Shigella infection in different parts of the state, Muraleedharan said the situation remains under control, and there is no cause for alarm at present.

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"It is under control. At present, the situation is not dangerous. We are watching the situation," he said.

The minister noted that cases of Shigella infection had been detected in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and some other regions of the state. However, he maintained that effective containment measures had helped bring the situation under control.

"Cases have been detected in Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and several other areas, but now it is under control even there. At present, there is no dangerous situation, and we are watching the situation," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to questions regarding the appointment of the state's Health Director and allegations raised by the opposition concerning the process, Muraleedharan dismissed the controversy.

He said the tenure of the previous official had concluded and asserted that there was no issue surrounding the appointment.

"Her time was over, and there is no controversy regarding that. The opposition is always trying for controversy," the minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minister urged caution during the May-September period, considered high risk for Nipah transmission.

"May to September is a dangerous time period- don't try to touch or provoke Bats during this time. If you see them, alert the authorities. We are working on how to prevent Nipah cases," Muraleedharan added.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease spread primarily through contact with fruit bats or infected bodily fluids. It can also pass from person to person through close contact and body fluids. Keralam has reported multiple Nipah outbreaks in recent years. (ANI)

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