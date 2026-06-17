India News | Keralam Police Chief Completes Self-enumeration at Police HQ in Thiruvananthapuram for Census 2027

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], June 17 (ANI): Keralam Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar on Wednesday led by example in the state's ongoing digital census drive by completing his self-enumeration process at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the state police headquarters, as part of Census 2027, State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar completed the self-enumeration process. At a function held at the Police Headquarters, he submitted his personal details online and completed the verification procedures in the presence of Census officials.

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State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar stated that the Census provides the fundamental data required for the systematic development of a country and urged everyone, including members of the police force, to participate in the Census through self-enumeration and contribute to the success of Census 2027.

On Tuesday, Keralam launched the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 Phase I.

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Setting an example for citizens, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar completed his self-enumeration as part of the initiative. The initiative marked the beginning of public participation in the Census 2027 exercise through self-enumeration.

The process of self-enumeration was conducted and planned in several other states as well, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal, on different timelines.

North Indian hill state Himachal Pradesh, on June 1, launched the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027, with Governor Kavinder Gupta registering himself on the official portal and urging citizens to actively participate in the nationwide exercise that will help shape future development policies and welfare programmes.

The launch assumes added significance as the state's snow-bound and tribal regions will be among the first areas in the country to be covered during the second phase of Census 2027.

Population enumeration in these remote areas is scheduled from September 11 to September 30, several months ahead of the national schedule of February 9 to February 28, 2027.

The first phase of the Census in Delhi, which involved self-enumeration, was conducted smoothly, while the second phase was scheduled from May 16 to June 14.

The self-enumeration process will be conducted in two phases: Phase I (Self-Enumeration): August 1 to August 14, 2026; Phase II (House Listing Operations): August 16 to September 14, 2026. The Census operations will continue thereafter, culminating in the reference date of March 1, 2027. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)