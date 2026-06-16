India News | Keralam Shigella Death Toll Rises to 5: Health Minister Says Committee on Epidemic Prevention, Control Formed

Kozhikode/ Kannur (Keralam) [India], June 16 (ANI): Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that in June alone, there have been 70 cases of Shigelosis reported in the State with a total of 146 cases of the highly infectious reported from January this year.

The minister said that of the five Shigella deaths in the State, one was in March and the remaining four were in June.

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Further, the State Health Minister said that to combat the spread of both Shigella and the Nipah virus, the state government has constituted a high-power committee led by a World Health Organization (WHO) consultant.

"To prevent viral and amoebic diseases, we have formed a high-power committee. The chairman is Dr SS Lal, a World Health Organisation Consultant... We will convene a meeting weekly, get the reports and give directions to the officials. This committee will also research permanently preventing such diseases," Muraleedharan said.

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"This year, the government will succeed in preventing the spread of the Nipah virus. Only one person is in the hospital with a positive case out of more than 38 samples sent to the lab... He's on a ventilator..." the Keralam health minister said.

Meanwhile, two cases of Shigellosis were reported in Mokeri Grama Panchayat in Kannur district on Monday. Two boys aged four and eight have been diagnosed with Shigella disease, authorities said..

Following this, a rapid response team met in Mokeri Grama Panchayat to assess the situation.

They are checking whether there are any cases of children not attending classes in any schools in the area due to diarrhoea. The health condition of the children is currently satisfactory.

The health department is investigating the source of the disease. Shigella is transmitted through unclean drinking water, food and unsanitary hands. In this situation, caution should be exercised, said District Medical Officer K C Sachin.

Shigella is a bacterium that causes intestinal infection (Shigellosis) in humans. It can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, or contact with infected people. The risk of disease transmission is higher in unsanitary conditions.

The Main symptoms of shigellosis include Diarrhea (sometimes mixed with blood and mucus),Stomach ache, fever, vomiting, and nausea.

"Symptoms usually appear within 1-3 days after the pathogen enters the body. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Diagnosis is usually made through a stool test," the release said.

Maintaining hydration is important during treatment. In severe cases, antibiotics may be prescribed as prescribed by a doctor.

Preventive measures include washing hands with soap before eating and after using the toilet, drinking only boiled or purified water, and cooking and eating food well, as well as maintaining personal and environmental hygiene. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)