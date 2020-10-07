Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) In the highest single-day surge of COVID-19, Kerala's fresh infections crossed the mark of 10,000 on Wednesday, taking the total infecion count to 2,51,405.

The toll climbed to 906with 22 more fatalities, the state government said. In the last 24 hours, a total of 73,816 samples were sent for testing and 10,606 positive cases detected, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release here.

Four districts reported over 1,000 cases-- Kozhikode (1,576), Malappuram (1,350), Ernakulam (1,201) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,182) while five other districts logged more than 500 cases.

