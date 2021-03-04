Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Continuing with the declining trend in new daily infections in recent days, Kerala on Thursday added 2,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths, taking the caseload to 10,70,009 and the toll to 4,255.

Reflecting the turnaround, the test positivity rate further fell to 4.15, marking over 1.5 per cent slide since last week. The rate had stood at around 10 per cent at the beginning of last month.

While 4,156people recovered from the disease, as the total of the cured rose to 10,20,671, the active cases edged down to 44,441, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

She said the state tested 63,041 samples, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 1,17,13,060.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (345) on Thursday, followed by Kollam (258) and Thrissur (248). Idukki reported the lowest number of cases at 76.

"Out of those foundinfected today, 76 reached the state from outside while 2,339 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of181is yet to be traced. A total of 20 health workers are among the infected," the Minister said in a release. Noperson, who returned from the UK, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, she said.

So far, the total number of infected among the UK returnees stood at 98.

There are 1,89,112people under observation in the state out of which 6,643 in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Currently, there were 358 hot spots in the state, the release added.

