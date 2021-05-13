Kottayam (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): Kerala's Kottayam district received heavy rainfall on Thursday morning under the effect of a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Kerala till May 15.

Moreover, a 'Yellow alert' has also been issued for a few districts.

The Yellow alert means authorities are advised to "Be updated" on the situation. It indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

In view of the cyclone building up over the Arabian Sea, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued an advisory to the Fisheries Department to warn the fishermen not to proceed to sea and also to return to the nearest harbour, said officials.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea and that it may gradually turn into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16.

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the suspension of fishing activity.

"IMD issued a warning for a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea that is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. Although Kerala will not be in its path. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur on May 14 and 15. Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) held preparedness meetings with Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF. Fishing activity has been suspended," said the chief minister. (ANI)

