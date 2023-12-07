New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday announced that the Keshavananda Bharti judgement is now available in 10 Indian languages on the website of the Supreme Court.

On April 24, the Supreme Court created a special webpage for the Kesavananda Bharati case to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its historic 1973 judgment that upheld the basic structure doctrine and placed limits on the power of the Parliament to amend the Constitution.

CJI Chandrachud made the announcement prior to the Constitutional bench hearing on the matter challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act.

CJI said that in order to reach a wider section of society, he thought that it could be translated into Indian languages.

The video is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Malayalam, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, and Marathi languages

CJI pointed out that the barrier in language prevents people from understanding the functioning of the court.

He also mentioned the top court's efforts in translating judgements into Indian languages.

CJI mentioned about 20,000 judgements which have been translated into Indian languages and uploaded on eSCR platform. CJI said that those district courts where work is predominantly carried out in Hindi can cite and refer to judgements in Hindi and the same for other courts preferring vernacular languages.

He further said that a student who wants to read a judgment in eSCR in Hindi can now do it. (ANI)

