Chullyu (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is all set to open first of its kind training-cum-production centre of silk in Arunachal Pradesh. The centre is scheduled to be launched in the first week of September in the tribal village of Chullyu.

For this, the KVIC has converted a dilapidated school building into the training cum production centre. The school building was provided to KVIC by the state government, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

"Machinery like handlooms, charkha, silk reeling machines and warping drums have already arrived and installation of machines are in full swing. The first batch of 25 local artisans of Chullyu village has been selected to begin the training with," the PIB added.

It was during the visit of KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena in February in Chullyu that the project was conceived.

"Saxena immediately sanctioned setting up of training-cum production centre for the Eri Silk, which is traditionally worn by local tribals. The work, however, progressed at a slow pace due to Covid-19 lockdown," the PIB release further said.

Speaking about the centre, Saxena was quoted as saying, "The training-cum-production centre is the first of its kind facility in Arunachal Pradesh and a big boost to weaving activities in the entire region. Training of artisans and supporting the production of Eri Silk, which is indigenous to the North-Eastern states, will create local employment and sustainable development in the region which is aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"The development assumes significance as the tribal population in Arunachal Pradesh, men and women alike, traditionally wear Eri Silk and Khadi cotton clothes which carries a deep significance to their egalitarian tribal society. However, the people of the state have to buy silk from outside markets including those in Assam," it added. (ANI)

