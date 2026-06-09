India News | Khan Sir's Students Welcome Court's Order in Connection with Firing Case

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Educator Khan Sir's students on Tuesday welcomed the Patna District Court's order putting a stay on the arrest of Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir, in connection with the firing incident outside the coaching institute.

According to Khan Sir's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, "Interim protection has been granted to Khan Sir by the learned principal district judge after perusal of the entire fact and law. A stay has been issued on Khan Sir's arrest by the learned district and principal judge Patna."

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The students called for reconciliation between the two parties.

A student told ANI, "Heard that the court has ordered a stay (on arrest). This is great news. Everything should get better quickly; it will be good for the students. Both are students and should support each other. We are not studying in Gyan Bindu, but that does not mean we abuse them. We do not want to do anything which hampers Sir's reputation."

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Another student called for tensions between Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu GS Academy to end and for students to refrain from provocative statements.

Student Govind Kumar said, "We thank the honourable court. We are confident that further proceedings will also go in Khan Sir's favour; he is innocent. He is being framed. Tensions should end, and students should not make provocative statements."

'We had faith in the judiciary. We expect that the order will go in Khan Sir's favour in the next hearing also. Both parties should reconcile," another student said.

This comes after an FIR was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the institute, leaving a security guard injured. The FIR stems from a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested.

Following the hearing, the court granted a stay on the arrest of Khan Sir, providing interim relief in the case arising out of the FIR linked to his security guard. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)