New Delhi [India] December 5 (ANI): In a significant reshuffle at the AICC, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former union minister Kumari Selja as general secretary incharge of Chhattisgarh and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as incharge of Rajasthan.

Both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have Congress governments and will go to the polls next year, months before the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Kharge also appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the party incharge of Haryana in addition to his responsibilities in Delhi.

Randhawa has been made a member of the party's steering committee, which has replaced the Congress Working Committee till the party's plenary.

The Congress president has also appointed Gurdeep Singh Sappal as incharge, administration. He is attached to party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The changes have been made a day after a meeting of the streering committee.

Maken had earlier stepped down as in-charge of the party in Rajasthan.

Maken, who had taken exception to action of some loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of a scheduled meeting of legislators which could not take place in Ocotober, had conveyed his views to the party leadership.

Maken had gone to Rajasthan as Gehlot was the prime contender for the post of party president in the presidential elections and the CLP meeting was to be held to choose his successor. Kharge was eventually chosen as the party chief.

The new incharges of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are expected to draw strategies for next year's assembly elections.

Haryana will go the poll in 2024 and the Congress is sensing a chance to come back to power in the state after the results of recent panchayat polls.

Selja is a former Haryana Congress chief.

A Congress release said the party appreciates the contributions of Ajay Maken, PL Punia, and Vivek Bansal and relieves them from their current responsibilities. (ANI)

