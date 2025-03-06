New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a new All India Congress Committee (AICC) department to oversee the party's assets and properties across the country.

Former party MP Vijay Inder Singla has been made AICC in-charge of the department with immediate effect, a party release said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Bats for Incentives for Families To Have More Children.

Singla, a former Punjab Minister, is also the joint treasurer of AICC.

The Congress is also gearing up for assembly polls in Bihar this year and in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry next year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Meteorite-Like Dense Objects Fall in Beed Village, Sample Taken for Study.

The party has been holding meetings with its leaders from these states to firm up its election strategy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)