New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Congress effected a major reshuffle of its office-bearers on Friday, appointing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary incharge of Punjab and party MP Syed Naseer Hussain as general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The party appointed new incharges in several states. The new appointments were made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former general secretary BK Hariprasad has been appointed incharge of Haryana, Krishna Allavaru of Bihar, Rajani Patil of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and Harish Chaudhary of Madhya Pradesh. Bihar will go the polls next year.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu will be incharge of Odisha, K Raju of Jharkhand, Meenakshi Natarajan of Telangana and Girish Chodankar of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will be incharge of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The party has relived Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharatsinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devender Yadav of their responsibilities.

The other general secretaries will continue to serve in their designated capacities, party release said.

Syed Naseer Hussain has been relieved from his role attached to the Congress president. Most of new incharges are senior leaders with organisational experience.

The reshuffle has taken place after a string of poor results faced by the Congress.

The party bungled its prospects in Haryana, won a few seats in Maharashtra assembly polls and again failed to open its account in Delhi, third time in a row. (ANI)

