New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Congress leadership on Thursday held a meeting of its leaders from Assam as part of preparations for next year's assembly polls. The meeting was held at Indira Bhawan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting, which also included party leaders from Assam, including Gaurav Gogoi, the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 28: Hazel Keech, Ravindra Jain, David Willey and Sunil Varma - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 28.

Gaurav Gogoi later said that "the corrupt BJP government" in Assam has to be uprooted to "save democracy" in the state.

He said the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi spoke to the party leaders from the state.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Work To Clear Path To Reach Trapped Workers at SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

"They listened to us and instructed us to move forward. If we have to save democracy in Assam, the corrupt BJP government there has to be uprooted. Everyone knows that there is an atmosphere of unrest in society. The Lanka of corruption that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established has to be destroyed," Gogoi told ANI.

Kharge said in a post on X that the people of Assam shall discard the "politics of corruption, division and vendetta". "Three-and-a-half crore people of Assam look towards the Congress to usher in this change. No amount of select-media driven propaganda can shake their resolve for transformation. We chaired an important meeting of @INCAssam leaders at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, today," he said.

Assam Congress president, Bhupen Kumar Borah said they conveyed they will fight "against the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma voice as a team".

"Today the entire leadership of Assam Congress held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge on the strategy of Congress for 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Everyone resolved in front of the party high command that we will fight against the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma in one voice as a team. We gave the entire file of corruption allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma to the party high command. We will now take this file to every village and every house," he said.

Borah said all the leaders from Assam got a chance to express their views. He alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma "is the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country".

The Congress leader said they will reach out to people and inform people about "misdeeds of the government".

The political temperature has risen in Assam among allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Gogoi had February 24 attacked the BJP and said it had two crutches -"lies and spreading misinformation". He accused the BJP IT cell of propagating "rumours" and said that Congress would bring the truth to the people of Assam by "exposing the corruption" of the state government.

"Lies and spreading misinformation are two crutches of BJP. It is the BJP's work to spread lies and misinformation. Our work is to make sure the truth reaches the people. They will try to propagate rumours furthered by their IT cells. However, we will bring the truth to the people of Assam about the corruption being done by them. We all know about the land mafia being operated. People of Assam know the difference between truth and lies," Gogoi told ANI.

He was responding to the allegations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his wife's alleged "Pakistan links".

Gogoi hit out at the BJP and said that the ruling party was a factory of "empty promises".

Congress has also slammed Sarma, who is convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, over the situation in Manipur.

There has been speculation that Gaurav Gogoi will be given a key organisational role in Assam ahead of assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)