New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with members of the party's National Alliance Committee and officeholders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken to discuss the preparations of Loksabha polls and alliance formulation with INDIA bloc parties.

Meanwhile, the final decision on seat sharing will be taken and announced soon.

Earlier, the grand old party, on Sunday, set up a 20-member election committee with an eye on the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place this year.

One of the key architects of the INDIA bloc, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar as he took oath as chief minister for the ninth time with the support from the NDA earlier in January.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have already indicated that the parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone in West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

