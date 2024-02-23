Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a new scheme to provide subsidy, interest-free loans on e-scooter purchase by gig workers.

These workers have emerged as an important element of the service sector, providing door-step delivery of goods and services for online aggregators such as Uber, Zomato, Khattar said, adding that these people usually come from the poorest strata of society.

Also Read | Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi To Launch Two Schemes of State Government on February 27, Announces CM Revanth Reddy.

"Therefore, I propose to introduce a new scheme wherein a subsidy of Rs 5,000 and an interest-free loan with credit guarantee for an amount of Rs 45,000 or the actual ex-showroom price, whichever is less, for purchase of an electric scooter shall be provided to a gig-worker who is registered in Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) and on e-shram and who belongs to a family whose annual income is up to Rs 1.80 lakh," Khattar said, while presenting the state Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly.

He said the details of the scheme shall be separately notified by the labour department.

Also Read | India To Power Apple's Growth Over Next Decade, Country Adding More Upstream Capabilities to Electronics Ecosystem: Report.

Meanwhile, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced an allocation of Rs 92.83 crore to the labour sector for 2024-25, an increase of 7.05 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 86.71 crore in the current year.

He said during 2023-24, Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, spent Rs 250 crore on different welfare schemes supporting 85,338 beneficiaries.

The government has recently launched a scheme for providing electric scooters for the daughters of registered construction workers with financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000, or the actual ex-showroom price, whichever is less, through e-RUPI.

This will enable daughters of construction workers to avail of better opportunities for higher education, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)