Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Friday inaugurated a plasma bank at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Faridabad, according to an official statement.

Plasma banks have also been set up at Rohtak, Gurgaon and Panchkula districts.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash Helpline Numbers: Kozhikode Collector, Indian Consulate in Dubai Issue Helplines For Information on Passengers of IX-1344 Dubai-Kozhikode Flight.

The human trial of anti-COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is also underway at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak.

Khattar and Gangwar inaugurated the plasma bank through video conferencing from Haryana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Pained by The Plane Accident': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Both of them urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to critically ill patients.

Khattar said so far, 350 people in Haryana have donated their plasma.

An online portal for plasma donation has also been started by the Haryana government, he said.

The chief minister said 20,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis in the state. So far, nearly seven lakh tests have been done.

"ESIC hospitals have done commendable work in treating COVID-19 infected patients,” he said.

Gangwar lauded the arrangements made by the state government for treating coronavirus patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)