Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Coming down heavily on the law and order situation of the State, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is responsible for the murder of state party Chief Nafe Singh Rathee and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

Chautala asserted that the state government failed to provide necessary security measures, despite the fact that Rathee informed senior police officials of the threats to his life.

"The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime. He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security... Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him," Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala told ANI.

"Those who need the security are not getting it, instead, those who are accused in several cases are getting it. So I clearly hold the CM responsible for this incident... If someone is giving in writing that his life is under threat, then the CM should have conducted an investigation and provided him with security," he said.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, Chautala said "The party will take strict action on this and force the government to conduct a CBI investigation."

The miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and party worker at Bahadurgarh, tehsil in the Jhajjar district of Haryana.In this regard, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon."

Chautala also raised doubts about the government's motives, stating, "The government is attempting to deflect responsibility by citing the Lawrance gang, but if that is the case, why was no security provided despite their acknowledgment of the threat?"

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that officials have been instructed to take immediate action in the murder of Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

"I have asked the officials to take immediate action in this matter. STF has also swung into action. The incident is being investigated," Anil Vij told ANI.

AAP Haryana President Sushil Gupta said, "Law and Order has ended in Haryana... We have received info from Jhajjar. The Haryana INLD president Nafe Singh and his associates have been shot dead. No one is safe in this state safe. Businessmen are shot and then extorted, politicians are shot dead on roads... Will the state uphold the rule of law, or the CM will continue to be busy with election rallies?"

Dr Manish Sharma at Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital informed that a total of four people were brought to the hospital, out of which former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee and a person named Jaikishan were brought dead.

"In the evening, four people who had been shot were brought to Brahma Shakti Sanjeevani Hospital. Out of them, two had suffered heavy bleeding and were brought dead, still, we tried CPR but they couldn't be saved. Two others are admitted to the ICU with gunshot wounds on the shoulder, thigh, and left side of the chest. Former MLA Nafe Singh and another person Jaikishan were brought dead. They were shot in the neck, back, and shoulder. Multiple wounds suggest there were multiple rounds of fire. Sudden major vessel damage causes heavy blood loss and eventually, heart attack," he said.

Reacting to the killing of Nafe Singh Rathee, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that various MLAs were being threatened and ransom was being demanded from them.

"Even before this, miscreants had targeted MLAs, threatened to kill them and demanded ransom. Just a few days ago, an incident of firing and ransom demand took place in Gohana," he said.

The opposition leader paid a heartfelt tribute to Nafe Singh Rathee and expressed deep condolences to the family. (ANI)

