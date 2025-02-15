Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday shared his legislative experiences with Haryana MLAs and emphasised that, as public representatives, it is their collective responsibility to make the House an excellent centre for dialogue and meaningful discussions.

Due to their close proximity and direct communication with the public, public representatives play a crucial role in fulfilling public expectations and contributing to the development of the state, said Khattar, the Union Minister of Energy, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

"As public representatives, it is our collective responsibility to make our House an excellent center for dialogue and meaningful discussions, so that this legislative building becomes a powerful medium to realize the aspirations of the people," he added.

Khattar, also a former Chief Minister of Haryana, shared his experiences with the MLAs during an orientation program for the legislators.

On the second and concluding day of the two-day orientation program for the members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, organised in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), various key speakers enlightened the MLAs on legislative matters.

In addition to Khattar, the program featured Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former Member of Parliament Dr. Satya Pal Singh, and additional and joint secretary-level officers from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariats, who shared their insights, according to an official statement.

On this occasion, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan welcomed the speakers and honored them by presenting mementoes and shawls.

While speaking on the "role of ministers in legislative processes," Khattar shared his experiences from his nine-and-a-half years as Chief Minister of Haryana and nearly a year so far as Union Minister with the members of the Legislative Assembly.

Khattar mentioned that he had the privilege of serving the people of Haryana as a member of the 13th and 14th Haryana Legislative Assemblies.

He stated that a minister should have a thorough understanding of the legislative process, rules, and laws, as well as key issues of other departments in addition to their own.

This knowledge will enable them to answer questions during assembly sessions with complete information, he said.

Khattar also noted that there may be a need to create new laws through the Assembly or amend existing ones. In such cases, a minister should thoroughly study the draft of the relevant law to become well-acquainted with its aims and objectives.

In his address on "legislative experience," Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary emphasized that the Vidhan Sabha is a platform for dialogue.

He urged the members to present their views within the decorum of the House and to listen to other members with patience.

He stressed that MLAs should speak based on facts, as points supported by facts carry greater weight. Chaudhary also highlighted the importance of MLAs preparing themselves in light of the increasing use of technology.

Praising the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he noted that it has played a leading role in implementing 'NeVA.'

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania praised the initiative of organising the orientation program for MLAs, emphasizing that it will be especially beneficial for the newly elected members, helping them perform their legislative duties more effectively.

Notably, 40 of the 90 MLAs in the current Haryana Assembly are first-time members.

He urged the members to allocate time to gather information through technology and stay updated with new rules and laws.

Pathania also highlighted the special importance of various committees in legislative work, encouraging MLAs to ensure maximum participation in these committees.

Additionally, he advised members to effectively raise the issues of their respective constituencies in the House, enabling them to meet the hopes and expectations of the people by addressing and resolving these concerns.

On this occasion, former MP Dr. Satya Pal Singh and Joint Secretary of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat Dr. Raghab Prasad Dash spoke on the topic of “legislative and financial business” in the Indian Parliament and the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

Former Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat Ravindra Garimella addressed the topic of "parliamentary privileges," while Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India, enlightened the members on the National eVidhan Application (NeVA).

