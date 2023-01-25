Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday wrote to Union Communication minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider issuing a special commemorative postage stamp of Lord Parshuram.

Khattar has urged Vaishnaw to issue appropriate directions to the Department of Posts to consider issuing a special commemorative postage stamp of Lord Parshuram.

"Lord Parshuram is known to be the sixth incarnation among the Dashavatara of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. He is the human avatar of Lord Vishnu and is called the God of Justice.

"He is the one who was present during Mahabharata as well as Ramayan and has met Lord Ram," a Haryana government release quoting the letter said on Wednesday.

Born to Jamdagni and Renuka, he was foretold to appear at a time when overwhelming evil prevailed on earth, the letter further read.

During a recently held state-level programme of 'Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh', Khattar had made several announcements, including setting up of a medical college in the name of Lord Parshuram in Kaithal.

