Sikar (Raj), Aug 9 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against office-bearers of Khatu Shyam Ji temple committee over the death of three women during a stampede outside the temple when people waiting in queues tried to rush in as its doors opened in the early hours, police said on Tuesday.

The case was registered against temple committee president Shambhu Singh Chauhan, secretary Shyam Singh Chauhan, treasurer Kalu Singh, and Pratap Singh Chauhan and Bhawani Singh Chauhan under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) on a complaint by a local resident Ramdev Singh Khokhar, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata St Xavier University’s Assistant Female Professor Forced to Quit For Posting Swimsuit Photos on Instagram Slapped With Rs 99 Crore Defamation Notice!.

The complainant held the accused responsible for the incident, saying the temple authorities failed to ensure adequate security at its premises and their mismanagement led to the loss of three lives.

Three women identified as Shanti Devi, Maya Devi and Kripa Devi were killed in the stampede in the early hours of Monday.

Also Read | 75th Independence Day: Hoist Sikh Flags, Not Tricolour, on August 15, Says Sangrur MP Simranjit Mann.

Four others were injured in the incident on the day when tens of thousands of people from Rajasthan and neighbouring states headed to the famous temple to mark “Gyaras” or “Ekadashi”.

The state government has already ordered an inquiry by a divisional commissioner into the episode, while the local station house officer (SHO) has been suspended for not handling the situation well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)