India News | Kheer Bhawani Mela, Yatra Will Not Take Place Due to COVID-19: J-K's Dharmarth Trust

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): In view of coronavirus situation in the country, the Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust has cancelled of annual Kheer Bhawani Mela and Yatra slated for May 30.

Mubarak Singh, President of the Trust said, "In the larger interest of public health and safety we have to restrict public festivities and religious activities, hence the Kheer Bhawani Mela will not take place this year."

Also Read | Assam Floods: 5 More Districts Submerged Affecting Over 1.95 Lakh People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

He added, "keeping in mind the travel restrictions, safety guidelines, and need for social distancing we would encourage all devotees to pray from their homes".

Furthermore, he said that the holy rituals and arati of the Deity will be conducted as per tradition by Priests in the Temple on May 30 and the same will be shared with the public and devotees via social media.

Also Read | Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis Plotting to Bring Down Maharashtra Government: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The annual festival of Kheer Bhawani Mela falls on the auspicious day of Zeshta Ashtami that is on 30th May this year. The occasion witnesses lakhs of Hindu pilgrims from across the country, largely from the Kashmiri Pandit community, thronging the famous Ragnya Devi temple in Ganderbal district to seek blessings of their Kul Devi.

According to the release, since the outbreak of this deadly disease, Dharmarth Trust has taken proactive measures to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, cooperating with authorities and implementing preventive measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)