New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy from Delhi, who was allegedly kidnapped by a drug addict with an intention to sell him, was rescued from Mumbai and reunited with his family here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused lured the boy to Mumbai with an intention to sell the minor to fund his drug addiction, they said.

The boy had gone missing from his house in MS Park in Shahadra in the afternoon of November 25, following which his mother, who works as a domestic help, approached police with a complaint.

A case of kidnapping was registered based on the woman's complaint, they said.

According to police, during the course of investigation, a massive search exercise was conducted at various places in the city but local inquiry revealed that a drug addict, Shiv Shankar, was also missing since November 25.

"When the victim's mother called the suspect on his mobile number, he told her that he was in Pathankot and does not know anything about her missing child. He then switched off his mobile phone but with the help of technical surveillance, his location was found in Mumbai and that he moved there from Delhi on November 25," said R.Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra).

Police said it was revealed that the alleged kidnapper was residing in Mumbai's Dharavi and with the help of a social worker based there, the probing team gave them a tip-off about the suspect who was found roaming with the minor in that area.

With the help of technical surveillance and local source, the 28-year-old accused was nabbed from near Mahim railway station in Mumbai and the kidnapped child was also rescued safely, the senior police officer said.

