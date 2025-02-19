Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 19 (ANI): Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj Bhubaneswar President Rekam GC on Wednesday, confirmed that the body of the B.Tech third-year student from Nepal, who was found dead in the KIIT University hostel in Odisha, was sent to Nepal, for the final rites to be performed in her village.

Speaking to ANI, Mool Pravah Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj Bhubaneswar president, Rekam GC said, "Her body was taken to the airport from AIIMS this morning. The body will be taken from here to Delhi and then to her village (in Nepal) via Gorakhpur. Her last last rites will be performed in her village...KIIT will bear accommodation expenses for the students who were sent to Nepal...Protests are taking place..."

The organisation expressed concerns about the police's handling of the situation, questioning why the incident was initially reported as a suicide and urging the authorities to investigate further.

He mentioned that the arrested individual should be interrogated for more clarity on what happened, stating, "After listening to the news, we went to the college. The police went to the police and said the boy arrested the people."

Akhil Bharat Nepali Ekta Samaj chief said, "The Nepal Govt has decided to not provide NOC (to students) for KIIT as long as the situation remains grim...We want action against the guilty and that no innocent is punished.".

Meanwhile, student unions from various political parties on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Indian embassy in Kathmandu demanding a probe into the death of a student from Nepal who was found dead at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha.

The third-year BTech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepali students staged a protest claiming that she was harassed by her fellow student and demanded justice for her.

An accused student, identified by police as Advik Srivastava, was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. (ANI)

