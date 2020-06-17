India News | Killing of Army Personnel in Ladakh Extremely Sad, Shocking: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as "extremely sad" and "shocking".

She also urged the centre to take steps "with utmost vigilance and understanding."

"The news of the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, including the Colonel, in a standoff with Chinese troops in the Ladakh region is extremely sad and shocking, especially when the Government of India is trying to reduce border disputes and tensions between the two countries. The government now needs to take steps in the interest of the country with the utmost vigilance and understanding," tweeted Mayawati.

In another tweet, the former UP CM said that the country is confident that the centre would take the 'right decision' at 'the right time'

"The country is confident that the Government of India will take the right decision at the right time according to the country's pride and glory, and will never let anyone gain even an inch of land. The good thing is that the entire country is united in such a delicate time forgetting the shortcomings of the government. Now the government has to live up to the expectations of the people," read her subsequent tweet.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

