Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 11 (ANI): The family of Rifleman D Lakshmanan, who was killed while repulsing a terror attack, has demanded that the government provide them with assistance in form of a job.

Rifleman D Lakshmanan from Madurai is among the three Indian army soldiers who were killed while countering a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Andhra Pradesh Women Ministers Tie Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Three Indian Army personnel on Thursday succumbed to injuries received while neutralising two terrorists carrying out a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D made the supreme sacrifice for the country during the operation on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Vedic Scriptures Like Manusmriti Give Respect to Women, Says Delhi High Court Justice Prathiba Singh.

"I am glad that my brother gave his life for the country, but we are devastated by his death. His salary was critical to the family's well-being. So, the government should provide his brother with a government job," Bama Priya (late Lakshmanan's sister) told ANI.

Andal (Lakshmanan's mother) said that it is a matter of pride that her son gave his life for the country. "As a mother, I could not bear the death of my son. We are totally dependent on him. Government ought to assist us," she added.

The suicide attack on the company operating base of a Rashtriya Rifles unit in Pargal located in the Darhal area of Rajouri looks like an attempt to carry out a Uri-like attack where terrorists had infiltrated in the Army camp and killed 19 soldiers.

The attempt to infiltrate the Army camp took place days ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration in the country.

Notably, the attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)