Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) The alleged kingpin of a racket involved in smuggling cattle from Assam to Bangladesh was arrested from a place near the international border in Dhubri district, police said on Monday.

The arrested person, identified as Yunush Ali Bepari, had several cases pending against him at Golakganj police station in the district and efforts are on to nab his accomplices.

Bepari was caught from Chagolia in Golakganj area during an operation on Sunday night, police said.

Operations against cattle smugglers have been intensified in the district during the past few months and several persons have been arrested in this connection, police added.

