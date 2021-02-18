Puducherry [India], February 18 (ANI): Kiran Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter on Thursday following her removal as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

"To dear media persons: This is to say how I started every morning of mine with the news of you wrote including the ones in Tamil which I am illiterate about. Thanks to the PRO Kumaran who put up the translations for me to know the ground situation as you wrote," read the letter.

"For me, your news reporting acted as a 'Watchdog'. We took cognizance of all your reporting and acted upon them to ally with people's grievances wherever of that kind. We even tracked them to see them followed up. I, therefore, write to say thank you for having played the role of the fourth pillar," read the letter.

On February 18, Tamilisai Soundararajan formally took additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday following Bedi's removal.

Soundararajan was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor, an additional charge, as she already holds the position of Telangana Governor.

Kiran Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. (ANI)

