New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday seeking security for the family of late businessman Mansukh Hiren.

BJP leader requested the home minister to provide proper security to the wife and children of Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. He was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Earlier, on Monday Somaiya alleged that Sachin Waze, the police officer whose name came up in Hiren's death case, has six businesses and two Shiv Sena leaders-- Sanjay Mashelkar and Vijay Gawai-- are his business partners.

Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case.

He has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai on February 25. (ANI)

