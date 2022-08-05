New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI)The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the permission granted to Sikhs employed in the aviation sector to carry kirpan in person within the airport premises.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and J K Maheshwari asked the petitioner to approach the high court.

"You go to the High Court. Dismissed, with liberty to approach the High Court", the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner withdrew the petition and the matter was declared dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Hindu Sena challenging the decision of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to allow Sikh passengers to carry kirpan on domestic flights.

Aviation security regulator BCAS had permitted Sikh aviation sector employees to carry kirpan in person within the airport premises.

The BCAS order on March 4, banning Sikh aviation sector employees from carrying kirpan in person within any Indian airport premises, was criticised by leading Sikh body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Subsequently, on March 12, the BCAS removed the ban.

Kirpan, a curved dagger, has to be worn next to the body in Sikh religion.

