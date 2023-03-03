Gandhinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) The ballistic report of the Forensic Science Laboratory has confirmed the pistol recovered from persons accused of shooting dead 27-year-old Kishan Boliya, a case which had made national headlines last year, was used in the killing, Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi told the state Assembly on Friday.

Boliya, also known as Kishan Bharwad, was allegedly shot dead by motorcycle-borne Shabbir Chopda and Imtiyaz Pathan on January 25 last year in Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district reportedly over a Facebook post the accused claimed hurt their religious sentiments.

The two were arrested four days after the incident, while Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) later held six more men, including pistol supplier Azim Sama, Ahmedabad-based cleric Mohammad Ayub Javrawala and Delhi-based cleric Maulvi Kamargani Usmani.

The ATS probe had revealed Javrawala had borrowed the weapon from Sama and given it to Chopda for the killing.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told the Assembly empty cartridge cases recovered from the crime scene along with a bullet retrieved from Bharwad's body as well as pistol recovered from the accused were sent for ballistic analysis to FSL to check if the bullet was fired from the same pistol.

He was responding to a query raised by BJP MLA Babubhai Patel about FSL and its role in solving cases related to firearms.

"The FSL has established the pistol seized by police from the accused was used in the murder of Kishan Bharwad. FSL has played an important role in solving the case and its report has sealed the fate of the accused," said Sanghavi.

He said the hearings in the case were being held in a day-to-day basis in a trial court.

The accused have been charged with provisions of the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

