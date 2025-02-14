Hyderabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Taking strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to backward classes by birth, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the remarks are unbecoming of a person holding the post of chief minister.

In a statement here, Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in Telangana, challenged the chief minister for a public debate on whether the PM belongs to BCs or not.

Revanth Reddy is making such comments out of impatience as Congress is losing public support in the state and across the country, he said.

Observing that Modi does not need the certificate of Revanth Reddy, the Union Minister said he can present a list of steps taken for the welfare of backward classes by the Modi government, including providing constitutional status of the BC commission, inclusion of 27 OBCs, 12 SCs, eight STs and five minority leaders in the Union Cabinet and provision of 27 per cent reservation for BCs in NEET.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked whether the CM knows the caste and religion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy talking about the PM's caste is yet another desperate tactic to divert attention from the Congress party's promise to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BCs, said Kumar.

Revanth Reddy's research failed so badly that he forgot the fact that Modi was listed as OBC when Congress was in power in 1994, he said.

Asking what is Rahul Gandhi's caste, Kumar said Feroz Jehangir Gandhi is the grandfather of the former. "Now, what caste is Rahul Gandhi? What's his religion? Does he know, or do you? His grandfather was Feroz Jehangir Gandhi. In Hindu tradition, caste follows the father's lineage," Kumar said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"If anyone wants to debate who is legally converted or not, maybe the CM should start from 10, Janpath," he said.

Asserting that no amount of attention diversion will work, Kumar said the BJP stands firm in its stance of opposing the Telangana government providing reservation for Muslims in the BC category. Any such attempts will be foiled, he added.

Addressing a ruling Congress event here, Revanth Reddy claimed that Modi does not belong to backward classes by birth and that he is "anti-BC by mentality".

