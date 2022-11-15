New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Union minister G Kishan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of the renowned actor Ghattamaneni Krishna and condoled with the late actor's family.

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy said in a statement "deeply saddened by the demise of veteran Telugu Film actor and filmmaker Padma Bhushan awardee, Superstar Krishna garu."

"Apart from being a popular hero Krishna garu worked steadfastly to bring in new technologies & fresh content into Telugu cinema. His role as Alluri Sitarama Raju made the freedom fighter a household name across the Telugu States", he added.

"Om shanti to his soul and condolences to his bereaved family", he said.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastman Color and DTS.

Earlier, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur expressed grief over his death. Taking to Twitter, the minister had said, "Krishna Garu was a deeply admired superstar. His contribution to cinema spanned over five decades, with 300+ films he captivated audiences for generations and won numerous accolades."

After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni. (ANI)

