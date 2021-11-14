Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Slamming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the Centre would procure entire Kharif (summer or monsoon crop) paddy produced in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "The Centre never said that it would not procure paddy in Telangana. Is any farmer in Telangana producing boiled rice? Boiled rice is prepared by the rice millers. The Center has been saying that boiled rice should be reduced in stages."

Earlier on Friday, the ruling TRS party staged a protest across the state demanding the central government to buy paddy harvest grown by farmers of the state.

The Union Minister further said that the Central Government has decided to celebrate Birsamunda Jayanti on November 15 as National Tribal Day.

"We are giving Rs 15 crore to the Tribal Museum in the state. We have already released Rs. 1 Crore to the Tribal Museum. Sammakka Saralamma Jatara will be held in February next year. Saralamma Jatara will be funded by the Center," he added. (ANI)

