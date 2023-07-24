New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Amid the menace of Chinese manjha which has led to the death of several commuters in the past, Suman Nalwa, Public Relations Officer from the Delhi Police said that even the use of Chinese Manja (kite string) is a crime and kite flyers need to check their threads before flying.

Speaking about Chinese manjha sourced from other states, Nalwa said, "If anyone has information on using or storing Chinese manjha, we request them to share it with us by dialling 112. We are coordinating with neigbouring states to share information on Chine manjha. One should remember that even the use of Chinese manjha is illegal. Hence kite flyers need to be careful."

Informing the citizens about Chinese manjha the police officer said, "Chinese Manjha or reinforced thread which has a coating of glass or any other material or nylon is banned in Delhi. National Green Tribunal has also ordered against it." The use of Chinese Manjha was banned by the government in 2017.

Public Relations Officer Suman Nalwa said that the police are proceeding against culprits involved in Chinese manjha under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act.

"We are working against culprits under Section 188 of IPC, Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act. The use, purchase, storage and manufacture of Chinese manjha is banned. We impose a fine of Rupees 5 lakh and ther is imprisonment as well," Suman Nalwa said.

To spread awareness on Chinese manjha, the police has started various campaigns using social media, FM radios. Moreove, the police said that so far, one death has already happened this season.

"We have started a campaign using social media and using FM radios. One death has happened this season. We do not want that just for entertainment, someone puts other people's lives at risk," she appealed to all citizens.

Speaking on the action being taken by the police to prevent the 'Chinese manjha' menace, Suman Nalwa said, "We have teams in every district who are conducting raids, prosecuting people, registering FIRs and we are daily monitoring these actions at the level of police stations."

The Delhi Police on the direction of Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora launched a campaign against Chinese manjha on Saturday and conducted searches across all districts of Delhi and seized 120 Chinese manjha rolls.

"120 Chinese manjha rolls were seized and legal action was taken against 44 people. CP has given instructions to DCPs and action taken is being monitored to ensure strict action on the ground," an official statement from Delhi police said.

Earlier last week, a seven-year-old girl allegedly died after her throat was slit by (glass-coated kite string) stray Chinese manjha. (ANI)

