Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): With the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign pacing up across the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai reviewed the preparations across the state and said that the southern state aims to hoist 1 crore flags in Karnataka.

" Carry out the campaign with passion and respect for the country. the event should be celebrated in a meaningful way.It is intended to hoist the flags on more than 1 crore homes in the State," said Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai directed officials to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organized to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success.

The distribution of flags is already underway. CM Bommai also instructed officials to hoist the flags on August 13 to create a festive mood to commemorate Amrit Mahotsav.

As per the guidelines of the Union Government flags should be hoisted on Government offices on these three days every morning and must be lowered in the evenings.

At homes, flags should be hoisted starting August 13 and can be kept until August 15.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct another round of meeting with the district administration.

He also said, "To commemorate Quit India Movement, freedom fighters must be felicitated at their homes in the respective districts between 9th to 14th August. District-in-Charge ministers should also be a part of this."

Ministers Govind Karjol, V.Sommanna, C.C.Patil. B.C.Patil, Araga Jnanendra, Anand Singh, Narayan Gowda, Sunil Kumar, Vandita Sharma, Chief Secretary, Rajaneesh Goyal, ACS, N.Manjula, Secretary Kannada and Culture, Deputy Commissioners, ZP CEOs participated in the meeting. (ANI)

