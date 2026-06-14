India News | Knocked Down by Scooter, Delhi Traffic Constable Dies After Being Run over by Goods Carrier

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A Delhi Traffic Police Head Constable died after being hit by a scooter and then run over by a goods carrier vehicle near ISBT Kashmere Gate in north Delhi on a day ago, Police said on Sunday.

The Head Constable was on traffic duty on Ring Road when a scooter struck him. He fell on the road and was subsequently run over by the goods carrier, leaving him critically injured.

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He later succumbed to his injuries.

The accused scooterist was apprehended by police, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)