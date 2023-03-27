Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): A Sub Inspector was suspended from service here on Sunday over the alleged custodial death of a man in Kochi.

Manoharan (52) a native of Irumpanam in Kochi died after collapsing at the police station.

The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the District Crime Branch.

The State Human Rights Commission registered a case in the incident.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Antony Dominic, asked the Kochi City Police Commissioner to conduct an investigation and submit a report immediately.

The incident became controversial after an eyewitness revealed that Manoharan was beaten up by the police. Manoharan was taken into custody by the police after he did not stop the vehicle during the vehicle inspection.

The eyewitness said that Manoharan was caught and after removing his helmet, he was slapped on the cheek, after which he was checked whether he was drunk and then taken away in a police jeep.

According to the police, "Manoharan collapsed after being taken to the station in a jeep on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to the Thrippunithura taluk hospital in a police jeep. Manoharan was brought to the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital in an ambulance where he was pronounced dead."

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition Satheesan demanded that a case of murder should be filed against those including the Circle Inspector in the incident.

Satheesan also alleged that Thrippunithura Circle Inspector is under the protection of CPIM.

He also claimed that despite his direct complaint against the Circle Inspector, no action was taken and the Sub Inspector was the one who slapped the back of the student for having his hand in his pocket.

"When the police showed their hands, what authority do the police have to beat and kill them on the road, thinking that the vehicle stopped a little later? None of that will happen in Kerala. There has never been a time in Kerala when the police in Kerala under the leadership of the Chief Minister created so much trouble. Then he sits down in the Home Minister's chair. Not only this but also more. Top officers have no role. The Circle Inspector is placed by the CPIM party area committee and district committee. That is the reason why the police are so bad," Satheesan said.

There was widespread protest regarding the incident organised by the local people and also different political parties including Congress and BJP. (ANI)

