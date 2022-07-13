Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 13 (ANI): Kerala Police have registered a case and launched a probe after the National flag and Indian Coast Guard flags were found dumped in the garbage on the outskirts of Kochi.

Apart from the National flag and flags of the Coast Guard, life jackets, and raincoats of the Coast Guard were found at Irumpanam by locals and they informed the Hill Palace police.

According to the police, the items which were found might have been handed over to be disposed of by the Coast Guard.

The case has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Police also took up a case for dumping garbage in a residential area.

Police recovered the items from the garbage and kept them with them. (ANI)

