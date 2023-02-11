Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said Kolkata is one of the country's cleanest cities and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be given the credit for it.

Azad was in Kolkata to participate in a programme on World Unani Day.

"I would like to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for making Kolkata one of the cleanest cities of the country," he told reporters.

"I have been coming to Kolkata for the last 45 years when I was with the Congress Youth. At that time Calcutta was one of the dirtiest cities. Today that has changed and the credit goes to Mamata Banerjee, the municipal corporation and the corporators," he added.

He said that at present, Kolkata has the best health infrastructure in the country.

"I think Kolkata has one of the most disciplined traffic systems in India. And for that also the credit should go to the chief minister, and the traffic police. I have spoken to the doctors and realised that the city's health infrastructure is also the best in India," Azad said.

