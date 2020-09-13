Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput continue to pay tributes to him and remember his work with an artist in Kolkata drawing a painting of the late actor and stating that he would have been the appropriate choice to represent Goddess Durga's son Kartik in a movie.

Ahead of Durga Puja, Manas Rai, an artist in Kolkata, paid a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his painting.

Also Read | Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Again, Days After Being Discharged Following ‘Post COVID-19 Care’.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was a very good artist. He had a lot give but sadly he passed away. If a movie would have been made on Kartik, Sushant would have been the apt choice," Rai told ANI.

Sampa Chakraborty, a member of a Puja committee in the city, said that people see an impression of Kartik in Sushant.

Also Read | Dr Sanket Mehta, Surat’s Braveheart Doctor Who Risked Own Life to Save Elderly Patient, Needs Urgent Lung Transplant; Netizens Raise Funds.

"This year, Sushant Singh Rajput's face is being created in place of Goddess Durga's son Kartik as a mark of tribute to him," she said.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and probe agencies are investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)