Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) A sub-inspector of Kolkata Police on duty at the city's SSKM Hospital was gravely injured after being hit by a bullet fired from his service revolver on Saturday, an officer said.

An investigation is underway and CCTV footage is being scrutinised to find out whether the bullet was misfired or he tried to kill himself, the police officer said.

The officer, in his mid-thirties, is undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of the SSKM Hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)